    Pathaan Global Box Office: SRK starrer actioner-thriller mints 900 crores in 17 days; know more details

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham led spy-thriller Pathaan, is the highest-grossing Hindi-language Bollywood film worldwide.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Pathaan, headed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand, has crossed the Rs. 900 crores worldwide gross mark at the box office, and for that, it took just 17 days. 

    The numbers have been excellent across the board. Mostly all circuits in India have seen their best numbers for a Hindi-origin film barring a couple. As far as overseas is concerned, Pathaan is the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language, in the first phase of its international release, way higher than the second-highest-grossing Hindi film internationally, Dangal.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan thanks his fans for showering love on Pathaan, says, 'Thank u for letting the sun shine'

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Pathaan box office performance worldwide, manages to stun all the critics and fans better than expected without conventional marketing tools in only seventeen days.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs. Pathaan continues to become an unstoppable force in India and across the globe.

    Talking about the worldwide collections of Pathaan, the film crossed Rs. 900 crores worldwide in only 17 days. The Hindi nett total is Rs. 446.50 crores while the all languages nett total is Rs. 462.80 crore. The India gross total is Rs. 556 crores. The overseas gross total figure is 42.5 million dollars, when converted to Indian rupees, adds up to Rs. 349 crores. The worldwide gross thus sums up to Rs. 905 crores.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pathaan (@pathaanthefilm)

    Within the due course of time, Pathaan will become an Rs. 1000 crore worldwide grossing film, a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It is a feat that only Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Dangal have accomplished in the past. It is mandatory to know how Pathaan hasn't had a second phase release yet, like the other films in this list have had.

    ALSO READ: After Pathaan, are Salman Khan, SRK about to reunite on screens for Tiger 3? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
