Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan offers condolences to Narendra Modi on his Mother Heeraben's death

    Shah Rukh Khan has offered his ‘Heartfelt condolences’ to the Prime Minister. He wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul."

    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, died on Friday, December 30 at 99. Several celebs, including Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Sonu Sood, sent their sympathies to the Prime Minister yesterday.

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sent his 'heartfelt condolences' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor took to Twitter to write, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul."

    Also Read: Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100

    Earlier this year, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, SRK had also wished him. He had written, “Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi."

    Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Did actress, Sheezan Khan have huge fight before her death?

    Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Modi’s mother, Heeraben, were taken to the crematorium for her last rites. After her condition deteriorated, she was hospitalised at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday. On Friday morning, the PM arrived at the home of his younger brother Pankaj Modi for the last rites of his late mother.

    On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for the release of Pathaan, which will be released on January 25, 2023. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play crucial parts in the film, which marks King Khan's return to the big screen following his 2018 feature Zero. Following Pathaan, he will appear in Atlee Kumar's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki before wrapping the year.
     

