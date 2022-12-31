Tunisha Sharma death case: Did actress, Sheezan Khan have huge fight before her death?

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan dated and allegedly split up barely 15 days before the actress died. Tunisha Sharma's mother said during the press conference that Sheezan hit her daughter the day they broke up.

According to the latest news report on Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, the actress had a "heated argument" with her ex-lover and Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan just before her death on December 24.

On Friday, a news agency reported the same thing, adding that Waliv police, who are investigating the issue, had also retrieved CCTV footage of the dispute. However, the reason behind their disagreement is unknown at this time.

This comes only hours after Tunisha's mother gave a news conference and said that Sheezan slapped her daughter the day they split up. She also wondered what had prompted Tunisha to take such a drastic measure.

"Tunisha can't commit suicide. I'm just not sure what transpired in those 10-15 minutes. Because everything happened in Sheezan's makeup room, only God knows what he did to my kid. Sheezan smacked her the day they broke up, and she sobbed a lot, alleging he exploited her. "During first, she told me she liked Sheezan," her mother remarked at a news conference.

"Tunisha ended her relationship with Sheezan after reading his communications with another lady," her mother explained. Tunisha and Sheezan allegedly split up just 15 days before the actress died.

On December 24, Tunisha Sharma was discovered hanging in the make-up area of her programme Ali Baba. According to authorities, the 20-year-old actress went to the lavatory on the set and did not return for an extended period.

She was discovered hanging inside after the door was smashed down. There was no suicide note found at the scene. The actress died as a result of suffocation, according to the post-mortem report.