Who is Elnaaz Norouzi?

Elnaaz Norouzi is an actress and model of Iranian origin, born in Tehran. She moved to Germany as a child and started her modeling and acting career in Europe as a teenager. In 2017, she made her acting debut in a Pakistani film. She gained recognition in India after appearing in two seasons of the Netflix series 'Sacred Games' in 2018-19. After that, she worked in shows like 'Abhay', 'Made in Heaven', and 'Hai Junoon', and films like 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' and 'Mastii 4'. In 2023, she made her international debut with the Hollywood film 'Kandahar'. Currently, she is also seen co-hosting the game show 'Wheel of Fortune' with Akshay Kumar.