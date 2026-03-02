Who Is Elnaaz Norouzi? Actress Trends After Reacting to Ali Khamenei Death Reports
Amid the Middle East crisis, actress Elnaaz Norouzi expressed her happiness over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, calling it the 'most incredible news'. She even said this was the news she had been waiting for for 47 years.
Actress celebrates Khamenei's death!
Elnaaz Norouzi's celebration dance goes viral
Elnaaz also shared a video of herself dancing. In it, she says, 'We are celebrating a Dictator's Death folks! Khamenei is gone.' She called Khamenei a 'dictator' and showed her excitement over his death.
A 47-year wait for this news
Elnaaz also worried about the war
While one post showed Elnaaz celebrating, in another she expressed concern about the war situation and the safety of ordinary citizens. She said that if common people have died in this conflict, the Iranian government, which has faced criticism for decades, is responsible.
Who is Elnaaz Norouzi?
