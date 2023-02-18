Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh attends Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's wedding reception along with other stars

    The wedding celebration of Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle and her husband Arjun Bhalla was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Ronit Roy, Ekta Kapoor, and many more.

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan attends Smriti Irani daughter Shanelle wedding reception along with other stars
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    The welcoming celebration for Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani was attended by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film industry's who's who were spotted posing with Smriti Irani and her kid.

    Shanelle married Arjun Bhalla, a lawyer residing in Canada, on February 9. The couple married in a private ceremony at Rajasthan's Khimsar Fort and Palace. The wedding was allegedly quite intimate, with barely 50 guests present. Following the ceremony, they arranged a lavish wedding reception for their Mumbai friends.

    Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing in an all-black formal as he posed with Smrit, Mouni Roy, and her spouse Suraj Nambiar in the viral images. Mouni, Smriti Irani's co-star in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, looked stunning in a green sequined saree. Shanelle, on the other hand, shone in a blue saree.

    Also Read: Is BTS Namjoon hiding a hickey? ARMY sure that global icon tried to conceal love bite on his neck

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

    Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di @smritiiraniofficial." The reception was reportedly held in Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

    Ronit Roy, who played Mihir in KSBKBT, and his wife Neelam, as well as Ravi Kishan, attended the event. Sharing pictures, Ronit wrote, " Years of friendship @smritiiraniofficial @ravikishann and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful Congratulations @shanelleirani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you @zohrirani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you @zoishh.irani.

    Also Read: Selena Gomez slammed trolls who took sly digs at her weight gain, read details

    Ekta Kapoor, her father, and legendary actor Jeetendra attended the event. Shanelle and Arjun's wedding festivities began on February 7 with three days of haldi, mehendi, and sangeet rituals. Shanelle's father, Zubin Irani, and the groom arrived early at the wedding location, while Smrti arrived after attending a session in Parliament.

    Meanwhile, Shanelle is Smriti's husband Zubin Irani's first marriage's daughter. Smriti and Zubin share two children, son Zohr and daughter Zoish.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
