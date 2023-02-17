Is BTS Namjoon hiding a hickey? ARMY sure that global icon tried to conceal love bite on his neck

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon had a bruise mark on his neck. It quickly sparked speculation that the mark sign is a hickey. However, Namjoon clarified it was a bruise from CrossFit.

Did BTS leader RM have a hickey during his recent Weverse Live? That is what the fandom thought about and asked since the surprise live session ended on Thursday evening.

Kim Namjoon surprised fans on Thursday by hopping on the live wagon. After Jungkook and Suga, RM hosted a Weverse Live, his first solo on the platform. Well, fans noticed everything, including a mark on his neck.

Fans first noticed the mark on his neck during the live session. Then one of them even asked Namjoon what it was. The rapper took notice of the comment. He decided to cover it up, but fans had already taken notice. The rapper eventually addressed the question about the mark on his neck and clarified that it was a bruise from a CrossFit session. Namjoon shared, "I got a bit hurt, when I was doing CrossFit trying to muscle up. Ha ha," he said.

While Namjoon clarified it, the fans did not get convinced at all. Fans took to Twitter and had a collective meltdown which led to hickey and CrossFit to trend. "Namjoon conveniently using his hands to block his hickey after someone said what happened to his neck. Then suddenly ends live a few minutes later. It was NOT on my bingo card for 2023, but I am HOWLING," said a fan.

"I can not get over from this. Look at Namjoon slowly covering his hickey after realising it was visible. It is okay, Joonie. We did not see anything," said a fan. "Seokjin. These boys are out of control. I need you to come back. Yoongi is gaslighting us. Namjoon is showing off his post Valentine day hickeys. Jungkook is doing drunk lives once a week. I live in constant fear," said another fan. "What do you mean someone got the privilege to do a hickey on namjoon's neck. And that wasn't me," a fan added.

Meanwhile, during the live session, Namjoon revealed he has moved on from his Indigo phase and is ready to move on to new music. He also shared his reaction to Suga hosting his first solo tour.

