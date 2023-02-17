Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is BTS Namjoon hiding a hickey? ARMY sure that global icon tried to conceal love bite on his neck

    BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon had a bruise mark on his neck. It quickly sparked speculation that the mark sign is a hickey. However, Namjoon clarified it was a bruise from CrossFit.

    Is BTS Namjoon hiding a hickey? ARMY sure that global icon tried to conceal love bite on his neck vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Did BTS leader RM have a hickey during his recent Weverse Live? That is what the fandom thought about and asked since the surprise live session ended on Thursday evening. 

    Kim Namjoon surprised fans on Thursday by hopping on the live wagon. After Jungkook and Suga, RM hosted a Weverse Live, his first solo on the platform. Well, fans noticed everything, including a mark on his neck.

    ALSO READ: After Aditya Chopra's interview in The Romantics, Karan Johar pens sweet note for best friend; know details

    Fans first noticed the mark on his neck during the live session. Then one of them even asked Namjoon what it was. The rapper took notice of the comment. He decided to cover it up, but fans had already taken notice. The rapper eventually addressed the question about the mark on his neck and clarified that it was a bruise from a CrossFit session. Namjoon shared, "I got a bit hurt, when I was doing CrossFit trying to muscle up. Ha ha," he said.

    While Namjoon clarified it, the fans did not get convinced at all. Fans took to Twitter and had a collective meltdown which led to hickey and CrossFit to trend. "Namjoon conveniently using his hands to block his hickey after someone said what happened to his neck. Then suddenly ends live a few minutes later. It was NOT on my bingo card for 2023, but I am HOWLING," said a fan.

    "I can not get over from this. Look at Namjoon slowly covering his hickey after realising it was visible. It is okay, Joonie. We did not see anything," said a fan. "Seokjin. These boys are out of control. I need you to come back. Yoongi is gaslighting us. Namjoon is showing off his post Valentine day hickeys. Jungkook is doing drunk lives once a week. I live in constant fear," said another fan. "What do you mean someone got the privilege to do a hickey on namjoon's neck. And that wasn't me," a fan added.

    Meanwhile, during the live session, Namjoon revealed he has moved on from his Indigo phase and is ready to move on to new music. He also shared his reaction to Suga hosting his first solo tour.

    ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Devrakonda keeps his promise sents 100 fans to Manali; see inside flight video RBA

    Vijay Devrakonda keeps his promise, sents 100 fans to Manali; see inside flight video

    Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmad Wedding Netizens notice actress mother in law sad face say Saas Khush Nahi Lag Rahi RBA

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Wedding: Netizens notice actress’ mother-in-law sad face; say, ‘Saas Khush Nahi Lag Rahi’

    Setback to Dileep: SC says prosecution can reexamine Manju Warrier in actress assault case vma

    Setback to Dileep: SC says prosecution can re-examine Manju Warrier in actress assault case

    pro-wrestling WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?-ayh

    WWE: Does Cody Rhodes have backstage heat against Seth Rollins?

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie' vma

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie'

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Nirahua bedroom romance in Dhadak Jala Chhatiya goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's bedroom romance in ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya' goes viral

    Delhi mayor election: Nominated members of MCD cannot vote, says Supreme Court- adt

    Delhi mayor election: Nominated members of MCD cannot vote, says SC

    Adani Hindenburg case: Supreme Court refuses to accept centre's sealed cover suggestions; check details AJR

    Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court refuses to accept centre's sealed cover suggestions; check details

    MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma - Who is the greatest IPL Indian Premier League captain of all time? Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh have their pick-ayh

    Dhoni or Rohit - Who is the greatest IPL captain of all time? Sehwag and Harbhajan have their pick

    President Murmu to join Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore gcw

    President Murmu to join Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon