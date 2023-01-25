Pathaan: Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser gets thumbs up from audience; check out reactions

Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser out with Pathaan, starring Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. A video is now going viral, showing fans’ reactions to it. Check it out here.

Salman Khan Fans who have been waiting for a long time to catch a Salman Khan Mass entertainer on the big screen ever since screens opened post Covid, thronged the theatres to catch the first shows of Pathaan to witness a glimpse of their favourite star on the Big Screen for his upcoming Eid Blockbuster Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After Bharat, KBKJ 2023 marks the return of Bhai’s Mega EID offering to Bollywood lovers worldwide,

Ringing in the year 2023 with a high start, Bollywood is off to a great start. The morning of January 25 saw the release of Shahrukh Khan's Pathan in theatres all across the country to mass crowds of jubilant fans.

The celebrating audiences were treated to yet another bonanza with the teaser of Salman Khan's much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan playing on the big screens, much to the celebration and frenzy of the fans in the theatres.

Amid the raucous celebrations, the theatres all over the country reverberated with chants of "Love you bhaijaan" while the teaser of Salman Khan's latest offering was playing on the big screens. In the videos that have already gone viral, we can see the fan's madness as they are clapping, whistling, cheering, screaming, shouting and enjoying glimpses of their beloved mega superstar.

Salman, true to his love for the Big screen Experience & Zee Studios cracked a unique strategy for KISIKA BHAI KISIKI JAAN Teaser launch by Adopting a ‘Theatres First’ approach for the campaign. Starting with the teaser across major single screens & multiplexes nationwide. As many as 3000 Screens with 1800 Single screens treated the fans and audiences to KBKJ teaser in the medium it is supposed to be watched

Farhad Samji directs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a Salman Khan Films production produced by Salma Khan. Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar appear in the film, which includes action, humour, drama, and romance. The film is scheduled to be released on Eid 2023 by Zee Studios globally.