Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been busting box office records with its phenomenal run in theatres. The film has finally surpassed the 400 crore milestone with ease.

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's long-awaited film return after an almost four-year break, has made history with its spectacular run. The film is constantly receiving a lot of attention and breaking records on a national and international scale. In addition to SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play important parts in YRF's espionage thriller.

The film directed by Siddharth Anand has become the highest-grossing film of all time. The picture, which did extraordinarily well in its first ten days of release, continues to win over moviegoers' hearts.

The film performed very well on its second Saturday, earning Rs 23 crore, according to early estimates on its 11th day. Following this, the film breezed beyond the Rs 400 crore barrier with ease. Its entire tally now stands at Rs 401.15 crores.

According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film's box office has eclipsed that of Aamir Khan's Dangal, making it the all-time top Hindi film. Pathaan witnessed a 70.36% increase across national chains on Saturday, its third weekend since its release a day before Republic Day 2023.

About the movie Pathaan

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth episode in the YRF Spy Universe and Khan's follow-up to Zero (2018). On January 25, 2023, the film was released, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. Salman Khan also made an explosive appearance in the flick. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent. Vishal-Shekhar created the music for Pathaan, and Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara wrote the score.