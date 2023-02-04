Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Die-hard 'SRKian' within Ayushmann Khurrana emerges when fan slams Pathaan

    In a recent turn of events, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana revealed being a die-hard SRKian when a fan slammed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in her tweet.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan has made a solid comeback on the screens as the Pathaan with his powerful performance and charismatic screen presence that fans yearned for from the last four years. The fans have reinstated him as the undisputed Baadshah of Bollywood. 

    His actioner-thriller film Pathaan is becoming an unbeatable and unstoppable force at the box office. The film has crossed 800 crores worldwide. It is still strong and is creating waves as a global-wide Bollywood blockbuster. The film has got the Bollywood industry out of its mellow phase, which it encountered in the last year after the emergence of the South film industry.

    Everyone from the film industry to the biggest of A-lister B-town stars are raving and applauding the nuanced performances of SRK, John, and Deepika in the film. It is a celebration for ardent fans to watch Pathaan in the theatres and witness their King Khan on the screens, who lights up the celluloid screens with his magnetic presence.

    In a recent amusing tale, a fan took to her Twitter handle and slammed Shah Rukh Khan starrer global blockbuster film, Pathaan. She hailed Ayushmann Khurrana starrer movie An Action Hero as a better film and slammed SRK. But this backfired on her badly. 

    Her tweet read, "Screw Pathan, watch Action Hero on Netflix! Story, dialogues, background music, the subtle middle finger shown to Indian news channels and their crass reporting, @ayushmannk has KILLED it! But my fav was the guy mimicking Arnab."

    On this, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana defended Shah Rukh Khan and told how he is a die-hard SRKian. His witty response read, "Thanks for loving An Action Hero. You could have avoided the first line, though. I am an SRKian!."

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
