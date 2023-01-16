Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility'

Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. Because King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. 2023 will be a much-awaited gift for the ardent SRK fandom as his three big films will be releasing in theatres. But out of them all, it is undoubtedly Pathaan that has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it was a well-deserved wait.

Fans also saw glimpses of action sequences and gritty storyline in both the hit songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the film. It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan and Bollywood queen Deepika to the screens after a few dud films in the past few years. Pathaan has become one of the most eagerly-awaited Hindi films to release worldwide after a long, long time. Pathaan is touted as one of the biggest actioner entertainer that audiences will see in theatres. The visually spectacular film produced by Aditya Chopra banner YRF gives a dose of action extravaganza. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra created ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles.

In a new video released by Yash Raj Films, noted filmmaker Siddharth Anand talks about how directing Shah Rukh Khan on screens after four long years break for the actioner-thriller film, Pathaan, is a huge responsibility and much more.

Siddharth Anand says, "Directing SRK is a responsibility. The responsibility is, even more, greater now because of the break that he had taken. It has created immense expectations and excitement level with his audiences. He adds, "I am just finally realizing it now. Towards end of the film and into release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling. It is also exciting. Because we know about hopefully making a film the audiences will be happy and proud of."

