Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility'

    In a recent video released by Yash Raj Films, noted filmmaker Siddharth Anand talks about how directing Shah Rukh Khan on screens after four long years break for the actioner-thriller film, Pathaan, is a huge responsibility and much more.

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. Because King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. 2023 will be a much-awaited gift for the ardent SRK fandom as his three big films will be releasing in theatres. But out of them all, it is undoubtedly Pathaan that has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika giving their fans a dose of sizzling chemistry on-screen to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and scintillating looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it was a well-deserved wait.

    Fans also saw glimpses of action sequences and gritty storyline in both the hit songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the film. It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan and Bollywood queen Deepika to the screens after a few dud films in the past few years. Pathaan has become one of the most eagerly-awaited Hindi films to release worldwide after a long, long time. Pathaan is touted as one of the biggest actioner entertainer that audiences will see in theatres. The visually spectacular film produced by Aditya Chopra banner YRF gives a dose of action extravaganza. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra created ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles.

    ALSO READ: 'Pathaan' new trailer gives out 'Mission Impossible' vibes; fans can't wait for SRK-John Abraham thriller

    In a new video released by Yash Raj Films, noted filmmaker Siddharth Anand talks about how directing Shah Rukh Khan on screens after four long years break for the actioner-thriller film, Pathaan, is a huge responsibility and much more.

    Siddharth Anand says, "Directing SRK is a responsibility. The responsibility is, even more, greater now because of the break that he had taken. It has created immense expectations and excitement level with his audiences. He adds, "I am just finally realizing it now. Towards end of the film and into release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling. It is also exciting. Because we know about hopefully making a film the audiences will be happy and proud of."

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan trailer played at Burj Khalifa, superstar celebrates special moment with fans

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire' vma

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire'

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey' vma

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey'

    EXCLUSIVE Toofan Singh star Shefali Sharma on taking part in Bigg Boss, 'I can't handle arguments and fights' RBA

    EXCLUSIVE: Toofan Singh star Shefali Sharma on taking part in Bigg Boss, 'I can't handle arguments and fights'

    Honey Singh talks about B-town icon helping him, says, 'Deepika Padukone ne Delhi me doctor suggest kiya' vma

    Honey Singh talks about B-town icon helping him, says, 'Deepika Padukone ne Delhi me doctor suggest kiya'

    I am losing colour Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo actress shares selfie RBA

    ‘I’m losing colour', Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo, actress shares selfie

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 Samsung Galaxy S22 Google Pixel 7 more Check out top 5 deals on Amazon Great Republic Day Flipkart Big Saving Days sale gcw

    iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 7 & more: Check out top 5 deals on Amazon, Flipkart sale

    Game changer Cricketers, fans applaud BCCI after Viacom 18 bags Womens IPL media rights for 951 crore snt

    'Game-changer': Cricketers, fans applaud BCCI after Viacom 18 bags Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT song '6 Mahina Ke Laika Niyan' goes VIRAL RBA

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT song '6 Mahina Ke Laika Niyan' goes VIRAL

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam roped in by Chennaiyin FC CFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam roped in by Chennaiyin FC

    Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to house meeting; MCD mayor election to be held on January 24 - adt

    Delhi: LG VK Saxena gives nod to convening of meeting; MCD mayor election to be held on January 24

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon