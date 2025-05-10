Parth Samthaan confirms exit from CID 2: Popular TV actor Parth Samthaan is currently playing the role of ACP Ayushman in CID 2. However, viewers haven't particularly embraced his presence on the show. In a recent interview, Parth revealed that he is leaving the show. He cited work commitments as the reason for his departure. He also mentioned that due to audience demand, ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, will be returning to the show.

Parth Samthaan's guest role on the show

Speaking about the show, Parth Samthaan said, ‘It was a pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it was for a short period. I joined the show for a few episodes. My role was a guest appearance, but it was later extended for a few months. Initially, we couldn't confirm anything as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show. Now, Shivaji sir is returning to the show. There will be a twist in the story soon. I have several work commitments, so I couldn't be a part of the show for long, but yes, during the time I worked on the show, people gave us a lot of love. I am truly grateful for that.’

CID's second season premiered in December 2024. You can watch it on SonyLiv. Parth is a popular TV actor known for his roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.