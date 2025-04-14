CID: ACP Pradyuman not dead? Shivaji Satam likely to rejoin show soon; Details inside

Read Full Gallery

ACP Pradyuman’s sudden exit in CID sparked fan outrage, but rumors suggest actor Shivaji Satam may return soon. Producers hint at a surprise twist, keeping hopes alive.



The legendary CID character ACP Pradyuman, believed to have died in a recent episode, might be returning to the show soon. Actor Shivaji Satam, who has portrayed the role since 1998, is rumored to be stepping back in. Fans were heartbroken over his exit, but new reports hint that it may not be permanent.

Parth Samthaan’s Entry Shakes Things Up With Pradyuman’s exit, actor Parth Samthaan was brought in as a fresh face for the CID team. However, the move received mixed reactions. Loyal fans weren’t ready to let go of the iconic character and flooded social media with demands for his return. Many felt no one could truly replace the legendary officer. ALSO READ: Shivaji Satam to Dayanand Shetty: CID Actors' First Salary Revealed

Producers Hint at a Surprise Twist According to sources close to the show, Pradyuman’s so-called death might be a dramatic cliffhanger. “He’s too iconic to disappear like that,” a crew member shared. They hinted that Shivaji Satam could be back on set as early as next week, suggesting the storyline is far from over.

Shivaji Satam Opens Up About His Exit Speaking to Bombay Times, Satam said he’s still in the dark about the show’s next steps. “Nothing official has been shared with me,” he admitted. While he seemed content with the possibility of a farewell, fans are holding out hope that his silence means something big is brewing behind the scenes. ALSO READ: CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know

