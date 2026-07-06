Kunal Kamra slammed the CBFC after Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj', based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was pulled from ZEE5. He questioned the 127 cuts ordered and the board's jurisdiction, accusing it of selective censorship.

Kamra Questions Double Standards Kamra emphasised that the CBFC must be questioned about their actions, raising concerns about filmmakers not being able to tell the stories of people who stood up for justice. "Journalists should be asking the people running this censor board some hard questions. Why are some politically insensitive films able to pass with ease while others spend years in limbo? A red carpet for Kashmir Files, Bengal Files, and Kerala Story. Roses for Dhurandar 1 & 2, a fictional documentary/explainer for the unthinkable and the unexplainable. If filmmakers cannot tell the stories of people who stood up for justice without years of obstruction, what kind of cinema are we encouraging them to make?" a part of his post further added. ZEE5 Confirms Takedown 'Satluj', which had faced over three years of delay, was taken down from the OTT platform amid growing controversy. ZEE5 confirmed in an official statement that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice, adding that it is exploring options to bring it back for audiences. The move triggered widespread reactions from celebrities and politicians alike. Film Based on Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations.Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then-Punjab Police officials.Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Comedian Kunal Kamra has called out the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj' being taken down from streaming platform ZEE5.In a strong-worded X post, Kunal Kamra questioned why the CBFC asked for 127 cuts in the film, further asserting that the board has no jurisdiction over OTT platforms or international releases. "The same film, now renamed 'Satluj', has been taken down from an OTT platform in less than two days. The CBFC has no jurisdiction over OTT platforms or international releases. Panjab '95 tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a man who exposed and documented human rights abuses and paid for it with his life. If a film based on documented facts cannot be seen by Indian audiences, then the public deserves to know why," he wrote. Mr. @prasoonjoshi_ Can you please enlighten us on why 127 cuts were recommended for the film Panjab '95? The same film, now renamed ‘Satluj’, has been taken down from an OTT platform in less than two days. The CBFC has no jurisdiction over OTT platforms or international… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 6, 2026Kamra emphasised that the CBFC must be questioned about their actions, raising concerns about filmmakers not being able to tell the stories of people who stood up for justice. "Journalists should be asking the people running this censor board some hard questions. Why are some politically insensitive films able to pass with ease while others spend years in limbo? A red carpet for Kashmir Files, Bengal Files, and Kerala Story. Roses for Dhurandar 1 & 2, a fictional documentary/explainer for the unthinkable and the unexplainable. If filmmakers cannot tell the stories of people who stood up for justice without years of obstruction, what kind of cinema are we encouraging them to make?" a part of his post further added.'Satluj', which had faced over three years of delay, was taken down from the OTT platform amid growing controversy. ZEE5 confirmed in an official statement that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice, adding that it is exploring options to bring it back for audiences. The move triggered widespread reactions from celebrities and politicians alike.The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations.Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then-Punjab Police officials.Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source