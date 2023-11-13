Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of first Diwali as newlywed, calls husband Raghav Chadha her "home"

    Parineeti Chopra share enchanting glimpses of her first Diwali with Raghav Chadha post-marriage. The couple radiates joy in elegant ethnic attire.

    Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of first Diwali as newlywed, calls husband Raghav Chadha her "home"
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the happy couple, started their married life on September 24 in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur. Since then, they have shared glimpses of their special moments on social media, making their fans happy. After celebrating her first Karva Chauth, Parineeti has now shared a peek into her first Diwali after marriage, adding another lovely chapter to their journey of joy and festivities.

    On her Instagram today, Parineeti shared a series of photos capturing the essence of their Diwali celebrations. The couple looked elegant in traditional outfits, posing affectionately for the camera. Parineeti looked stunning in a maroon saree with golden shoes and beautiful diamond earrings. Raghav looked charming in a black Indo-western outfit with a red and blue stole.

    One heartwarming picture showed the couple in a warm embrace, with Parineeti smiling lovingly at her husband. Not just being a loving couple, they also got involved in Diwali decorations, sitting near a bowl filled with brightly lit diyas. The last photo captured a sweet moment as Parineeti gave her husband a loving kiss on the cheek, showing the depth of their love and togetherness.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ:  Did Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya ditch the Bachchan family Puja on Diwali? WATCH video

