Did Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya ditch the Bachchan family Puja on Diwali? WATCH video

While the rest of the Bachchan family attended the Diwali Puja at Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's house this year, this came in as a shocker for ardent fans of global Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai fans that the 'Ponniyin Selvan II' star skipped the Diwali Puja and left Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in a viral video on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai was spotted and clicked travelling out of Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Diwali. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning with daughter Aaradhya. She was leaving Mumbai just hours before the Diwali party of the Bachchan family. The destination of her travels is still unknown. In a video shared by a renowned Bollywood paparazzo, which went viral on Instagram, Aishwarya kept it casual and chic in a black sweatshirt and a pair of pants, while Aaradhya dressed in red. The duo did not pose for the cameras but recognised the paparazzi before they entered the airport.

Hours after Aishwarya got papped and spotted at the airport, the paparazzi spotted Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan together. The father-daughter duo was clicked and spotted outside the Bachchan family home. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Amitabh and Shweta were sporting a tilak on their forehead. While Amitabh Bachchan looked dapper dressed in an all-white ensemble, Shweta looked stunning in a blue outfit. The duo did not interact with the media as they entered the Bachchan house.

Despite the occasion of Diwali, Big B met fans gathered outside his house in Mumbai. Taking to his blog, the superstar shared photos from his meet and greet with fans. Amitabh was wearing a white ensemble in the photos. Despite the festival, hundreds gathered outside his home to catch glimpse of the actor. The Piku star reciprocated their love by greeting them with folded hands and a big smile.

The Bachchan family members have been busy with various events. While Amitabh is currently engrossed in shooting Thalaivar 170 with Rajinikanth, Aishwarya has taken a break from work after Ponniyin Selvan 2. Shweta is gearing up for her son Agastya's big Bollywood debut with The Archies, while Abhishek Bachchan is busy with a shoot schedule for his upcoming project.

