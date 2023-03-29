Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadhav wedding: Here's how actress react to the news

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra was clicked at the Mumbai airport last night when the paparazzi and media’s asked her about the wedding rumours; here's what she said

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    Parineeti Chopra has recently been in the spotlight due to her rumoured romance with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. There are even rumours that the two are getting married shortly. For the first time, the actress has responded to the wedding rumours. 

    Parineeti was photographed at the Mumbai airport last evening when she was asked about the news. When the actress did not speak, she appeared to be blushing. As the shutterbugs observed her blushing, they commented on it.

    Also Read: Is Parineeti Chopra marrying Raghav Chadha soon? Aam Aadmi Party MP reveals details

    Raghav and Parineeti's wedding rumours began circulating after they were photographed on dinner and lunch dates last week. In the meantime, Raghav's colleague Sanjeev Arora congratulated Parineeti and him on their marriage.

    Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav on Twitter. He sent a particular wish for them with the photo. He wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

    To add fire to the wedding rumours, Parineeti was recently photographed at the home of designer Manish Malhotra.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Parineeti Chopra on the work front: 
    Parineeti made her Bollywood debut in Women vs. Ricky Bahl. She was most recently featured in Sooraj Barjatya's multi-starrer Uunchai, in which she co-starred with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Sarika. 

    Parineeti is now preparing for Chamkila, a biopic on the 1980s Punjabi popstar combo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. In 1988, the two were assassinated in Mehsampur Village. Imtiaz Ali will direct the film, which will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress just completed the film's production.

