    Is Parineeti Chopra marrying Raghav Chadha soon? Aam Aadmi Party MP reveals details

    According to a recent tweet that went viral on Twitter, Parineeti Chopra might get hitched to Raghav Chadha soon.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 6:31 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are reportedly dating each other. After their back-to-back spottings, fans are curious for exciting details about the alleged lovebirds’ wedding. 

    As we all know, the AAP leader swiftly ignored the question about Parineeti. However, another MP of the Aam Aadmi Party revealed that Raghav and Parineeti are about to get married soon. In a recent new development, after the AAP MP Raghav Chadha finally broke the silence on his alleged marriage planning and dating rumors with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and gave a diplomatic reply, an AAP MP has confirmed their wedding plans.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details

    Taking to the official Twitter handle, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora has posted the couple's picture and wrote a tweet that has sparked their wedding rumors. His tweet read, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!."

    Besides, according to a source close to the duo who got quoted by a leading bollywood entertainment portal, it is true that Parineeti and Raghav are dating at present a few days back. The source had said, "Yes, Parineeti and Raghav are dating, and they could not be happier about it. They have known each other for quite a long time. It was only recently their bond bloomed into this relationship. They connected over travel and food. They are in a very safe space in their relationship. It is the reason why they are not bothered about stepping out together. They are really enjoying this new phase of their life."

    On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up for Chamkila, a biopic on Punjabi popstar duo of the 80's era - Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The two got assassinated in Mehsampur Village in 1988. The movie, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra set to marry Raghav Chadha? AAP leader finally breaks his silence

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 6:31 PM IST
