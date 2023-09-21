Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra's mother attends Sufi night soiree at groom's home

    Ahead of the big and much-awaited Punjabi traditional wedding of Parineeti and Raghav on September 24, global icon Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Malti Chopra, attends the musical Sufi night soiree at groom-to-be Raghav Chadha's residence in Delhi.

    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for their lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan on September 24. The preparations are in full swing for their big fat Indian wedding, which includes various traditional functions and festivities. On September 20 in the evening, a Sufi night happened at the residence of the groom-to-be, Raghav Chadha in Delhi. While first cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra has not yet reached Delhi, her mother, aunt Madhu Chopra and her son, Siddharth Chopra, have arrived in Delhi to participate in the big-fat Punjabi wedding festivities. Madhu Chopra looked royal in a white salwar suit with ruffled detailing.\

    As the wedding date approaches, videos and pictures of AAP politician Raghav Chadha's residence getting decorated and decked up are going viral. The house of groom-to-be, Raghav, is getting embellished and readied up for pre-wedding rituals like Ardas and Kirtan, with trucks delivering materials spotted outside his residence.

    The 'Jabariya Jodi' actress was spotted and papped at Delhi airport, where her fiance Raghav Chadha came to pick her up. They both wore blue shirts, and she had a black cap with an R on it. They plan to have some mandatory and key family gatherings before heading to Udaipur for the big wedding celebration.

    As the Delhi home of Raghav Chadha gets decorated, the Mumbai residence of Parineeti Chopra is also getting ready for their wedding with bright lighting decorations. A video from a paparazzi page showed the balcony of the apartment of Parineeti, adorned with festive lights in a tall building.

    On September 20, photos from their ardas ceremony went viral. Parineeti wore a lovely blush pink suit with elegant accessories, while Raghav matched her in his pink-beige outfit. They happily held hands and smiled while taking photos with friends or family.\

