    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Actress' dad Pawan Chopra, Harbhajan Singh at sufi night

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hosted a Sufi night in Delhi as part of their pre-wedding festivities, with notable guests like Harbhajan Singh and Parineeti's father in attendance. The couple is gearing up for their dreamy wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Actress' dad Pawan Chopra, Harbhajan Singh at sufi night ATG
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 9:34 AM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently hosted a Sufi night in Delhi as part of their pre-wedding celebrations. The much-anticipated wedding is set to take place on September 24 in Rajasthan, and the festivities have officially begun. Raghav Chadha, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had his Delhi residence beautifully adorned for the event, creating a magical ambiance.

    Notable guests who graced the Sufi night included Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's mother, and Siddharth Chopra, her brother. Additionally, retired Indian cricketer-turned-politician, Harbhajan Singh, was spotted outside the venue, joining in the celebration. Harbhajan Singh embraced a traditional Punjabi look, donning a kurta-pajama set paired with a black turban and matching indo-western boots.

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Actress' dad Pawan Chopra, Harbhajan Singh at sufi night ATG

    The emotions surrounding a daughter's wedding are profound, and Parineeti Chopra's father, Pawan Chopra, was no exception. In May of this year, during the couple's private engagement ceremony, he was captured wiping away tears in a touching moment. Recently, he stepped out of the venue to pose for the awaiting paparazzi, dressed in a green kurta, white pants, and a black waistcoat. His radiant smile spoke volumes about his joy and pride as he eagerly awaited the arrival of the couple to pose for the cameras.

    As for the upcoming wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have already celebrated various pre-wedding functions in Delhi, including a fun family cricket match. They are now preparing to embark on the next chapter of their journey, flying to Udaipur, Rajasthan, for their dreamy wedding at The Leela Palace on September 24.

