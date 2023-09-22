Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha mehendi ceremony to take place today; know details

For the biggest wedding of the year, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, and their families have arrived in Udaipur. The haldi ceremony and other pre-wedding events will take place on September 23, however IndiaToday.in has learned exclusively that Pari's mehendi ceremony will happen this evening, September 22, before the wedding. The evening of September 22 will see Parineeti Chopra's mehendi ceremony. The ceremony will only be attended by her close friends and family. We're eager for further information on her mehendi attire.

On September 24, there will be a wedding procession for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Prior to this, Raghav will perform his sehra bandi at the Taj Hotel, which is located in the centre of Lake Pichola. Soon after, the bride Parineeti will be picked up from the Taj Hotel as part of the wedding procession. The wedding party will travel by boat to the adjacent hotel Leela. This is being prepared for in full force. It is stated that the decorating of boats would also show a hint of Mewar culture.