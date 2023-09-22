Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha mehendi ceremony to take place today; know details

    The mehendi ceremony for Parineeti Chopra will take place tonight, September 22, in the evening. The wedding party and guests have already arrived in Udaipur.
     

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha mehendi ceremony to take place today; know details ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    For the biggest wedding of the year, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, and their families have arrived in Udaipur. The haldi ceremony and other pre-wedding events will take place on September 23, however IndiaToday.in has learned exclusively that Pari's mehendi ceremony will happen this evening, September 22, before the wedding.  The evening of September 22 will see Parineeti Chopra's mehendi ceremony. The ceremony will only be attended by her close friends and family. We're eager for further information on her mehendi attire.

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha mehendi ceremony to take place today; know details ADC

    On September 24, there will be a wedding procession for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Prior to this, Raghav will perform his sehra bandi at the Taj Hotel, which is located in the centre of Lake Pichola. Soon after, the bride Parineeti will be picked up from the Taj Hotel as part of the wedding procession. The wedding party will travel by boat to the adjacent hotel Leela. This is being prepared for in full force. It is stated that the decorating of boats would also show a hint of Mewar culture.

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha mehendi ceremony to take place today; know details ADC

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom, baraat to make smashing entry on boats vma

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom, baraat to make smashing entry on boats

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Blue coloured tape pasted on phone cameras to ensure no leaked videos, photos vma

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Blue coloured tape pasted on phone cameras to ensure no leaked videos, photos

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Hotel's lavish suite room costs THIS whopping amount per night? vma

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Hotel's lavish suite room costs THIS whopping amount per night?

    Shubh India Tour Row: After singer's official apology; AP Dhillon, Dino James drop cryptic social media posts vma

    Shubh India Tour Row: After singer's official apology; AP Dhillon, Dino James drop cryptic social media posts

    'Jai Ganesh': Unni Mukundan starrer to go on floors on November 10 rkn

    'Jai Ganesh': Unni Mukundan starrer to go on floors on November 10

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit snt

    Asian Games 2023: India protests China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes; Anurag Thakur cancels visit

    National Ice Cream Cone Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Ice Cream Cone Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35000 Here is how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 for less than Rs 35,000? Here's how you can grab the latest Apple smartphone

    cricket India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav face crucial tests in the 1st ODI at Mohali osf

    India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav face crucial tests in the 1st ODI at Mohali

    Oats to Green Tea: 8 Superfoods that control high cholesterol rkn eai

    Oats to Green Tea: 8 Superfoods that control high cholesterol

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon