Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared their joy and gratitude on social media as they embraced parenthood for the first time

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday. The couple shared the joyful news with their fans and well-wishers through a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing immense happiness and gratitude as they began a new chapter as parents.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In their joint announcement, Parineeti and Raghav shared how their hearts were full of love and how life had changed beautifully with the arrival of their son. They conveyed that parenthood had brought them a sense of completeness and joy beyond words.

Parineeti - Raghav Pregnancy Announcement

The news comes months after the couple revealed their pregnancy in August with an adorable Instagram post. They had shared a picture of a round cake decorated with the message “1 + 1 = 3” and tiny golden footprints, symbolizing their growing family. The announcement was accompanied by a short video of the couple walking hand-in-hand through a garden, celebrating the upcoming addition to their family.

In a 2013 interview, Parineeti had spoken about her love for children and her dream of having a big family. She had mentioned that she would love to adopt one or more children someday, adding that she wanted to experience motherhood in multiple ways.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding was a lavish yet intimate affair attended by family, close friends, and several prominent figures from both Bollywood and the political world.