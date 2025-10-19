Parineeti Chopra, expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha, has reportedly been admitted to a Delhi hospital as the couple prepares to welcome their baby in Raghav’s hometown

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Delhi as she prepares to welcome their baby. According to reports, the actress recently travelled to the national capital, Raghav’s hometown, to be closer to family before the delivery. While the exact due date has not been revealed, sources suggest that the couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Parineeti has now been admitted to the hospital, marking the final stage of her pregnancy journey. Earlier, it was mentioned that the couple decided to settle temporarily in Delhi so they could welcome their baby in Raghav’s hometown.

Parineeti and Raghav’s pregnancy announcement

The couple confirmed their pregnancy on August 25, 2025, through a heartwarming Instagram post. The photo featured a cake with the message “1 + 1 = 3” and tiny footprints—an endearing way to announce their growing family. They followed it with a video showing Parineeti, visibly pregnant, walking in a park hand-in-hand with Raghav.

The post drew an outpouring of love from fellow celebrities. Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur, and Neha Dhupia were among the many who congratulated the couple. Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, and several others also shared their happiness for the soon-to-be parents.

When Raghav hinted at Parineeti’s pregnancy

Speculation about the pregnancy had begun earlier when Parineeti and Raghav appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the episode, host Kapil Sharma joked about how families often start asking about children soon after marriage. Raghav humorously responded that they would soon have good news to share, catching Parineeti off guard and prompting laughter from the audience.

A look at Parineeti and Raghav’s love story

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship has captured public attention ever since their engagement on May 13, 2023, in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends, along with political figures such as Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, following a series of elegant pre-wedding celebrations.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, where she starred opposite Diljit Dosanjh.