Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding Reception: Aaditya Thackeray askes 'Are we cool enough?' Read

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's Udaipur wedding on September 24 was attended by prominent politicians and celebrities. Aaditya Thackeray shared pictures from the event, extending his congratulations

On September 24, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding was a fairytale setting, attended by their close friends and family. The couple received warm wishes for their new beginning.

Recently, on October 11, Indian politician Aaditya Thackeray shared a new picture from the wedding reception on his Instagram. The picture features Aaditya Thackeray and the groom, Raghav Chadha, both dressed handsomely in black tuxedos. In his caption, Aaditya playfully wrote, "And this one with the groom @raghavchadha88. Are we cool enough?"

Aaditya Thackeray also shared other pictures from the wedding celebration. One picture shows Aaditya posing with the newlyweds, who are all smiles. Another picture captures a delightful moment at the wedding event, with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other politicians and notable figures in attendance.

Aaditya extended his heartfelt congratulations to the couple, wishing them a lifetime filled with joy, good health, and love. The wedding reception was attended not only by Aaditya but also by respected politicians like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Sanjeev Arora, and notable celebrities such as Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, and Harbhajan Singh.

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning on her wedding day, donning a mesmerizing beige-colored lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Raghav Chadha, the groom, wore an elegant ivory sherwani designed by his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva. The wedding was a star-studded and joyous occasion that brought together well-wishers from the world of politics and entertainment to celebrate the union of Parineeti and Raghav.