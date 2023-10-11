Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's enigmatic FIRST character look unveiled on his birthday

    In celebration of his birthday, the creators of the much-anticipated movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' have presented the world with the first look of the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan. The revelation of his appearance has ignited a fervent online buzz.

    Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's enigmatic FIRST character look unveiled on his birthday SHG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    Celebrated as one of the most highly anticipated film releases of 2024, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has managed to generate substantial excitement among cinephiles ever since its initial announcement. Following the grand teaser debut at the San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, this mega-budget production has garnered widespread acclaim on a global scale. To commemorate Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday today, the creators of 'Kalki 2898 AD' have chosen to unveil the official first glimpse of the actor in the film.

    Amitabh Bachchan's first look in the film gives off an aura of intensity and intrigue, instantly sparking fervent discussions on the internet. Fans and movie enthusiasts alike are effusive in their admiration of the actor's remarkable versatility, with his hitherto unseen appearance leaving them eager for more.

    The production team, in revealing this captivating look, conveyed their profound respect with the message: “It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan Sir”


    Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Notably, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a multilingual cinematic masterpiece, financed by Vyjayanthi Movies, which is commemorating its 50th year in the Indian film industry. The film is poised to be an awe-inspiring sci-fi extravaganza, infused with elements of mythology and set in a futuristic backdrop.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Bomani Irani posts sweet video wishing dearest friend on social media - READ

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Bomani Irani posts sweet video wishing dearest friend on social media - READ SHG

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Bomani Irani posts sweet video wishing dearest friend on social media - READ

    Tamannaah Bhatia creates record; becomes only Indian ambassador for iconic Japanese Brand SHISEIDO SHG EAI

    Tamannaah Bhatia creates record; becomes only Indian ambassador for iconic Japanese Brand SHISEIDO

    Israel Hamas war Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson share strong notes and slam 'brutal murders' RBA

    Israel-Hamas war: Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson share strong notes and slam 'brutal murders'

    Aamir Khan reveals his admiration for his son Junaid Khan's self-reliant behaviour - READ details SHG

    Aamir Khan reveals admiration for his son Junaid Khan's self-reliant behaviour - READ details

    BTS pop icon RM finally breaks silence on his 'relationship' status in Weverse live session - READ TWEETS vma

    BTS pop icon RM finally breaks silence on his 'relationship' status in Weverse live session - READ TWEETS

    Recent Stories

    Election Commission reschedules Rajasthan Assembly poll to November 25, counting of votes on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: ECI reschedules Rajasthan Assembly poll to November 25, counting of votes on December 3

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE rkn

    Fact Check: Viral video of Hamas fighters parachuting in Israel is FAKE

    7 stylish and coolest indoor plants to buy RBA EAI

    7 stylish and coolest indoor plants to buy

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team

    Disha Patani shows off toned SEXY abs, netizens react RKK

    Disha Patani shows off toned SEXY abs, netizens react

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon