Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha wedding: Groom to don Pawan Sachdev's custom-made attires

    Bollywood stars Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are set to wed on September 24, with Raghav wearing designer Pawan Sachdeva's creations for all functions. Pre-wedding festivities, including a Sufi Night, have begun at their Delhi residence. The couple plans a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur, featuring traditional rituals and a '90s-themed party, with notable guests like Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra in attendance

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha wedding: Groom to don Pawan Sachdev's custom-made attires ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are gearing up for their much-anticipated wedding set to take place on September 24. Pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off, with the couple's Delhi residence transformed into a mesmerizing venue for a Sufi Night celebration ahead of the big day. Notably, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva has confirmed that the groom, Raghav Chadha, will be dressed in his creations for all the wedding functions.

    A video shared on Instagram captures designer Pawan Sachdeva confirming this exciting news. When queried by eager paparazzi about whether Raghav Chadha will be donning his designs, Sachdeva responded with a resounding "Haan ji," confirming that indeed, the groom will be wearing his creations throughout all the wedding functions. The confirmation was met with excitement and anticipation from the onlookers.

    The Sufi Night event took place at Raghav's lavish Delhi residence, which was beautifully adorned with golden lights and featured an intricately decorated entrance gate, setting the stage for a magical celebration.

    The guest list for this high-profile wedding includes some notable names, such as Madhu Chopra, the mother of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, and Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra. Madhu Chopra graced the event in an elegant white ethnic suit adorned with floral designs, while Siddharth Chopra opted for a stylish black Indo-western ensemble. Both Madhu and Siddharth graciously posed for the paparazzi, adding to the festive ambiance.

    As for the wedding details, India Today reported that Parineeti and Raghav have planned a destination wedding in the picturesque city of Udaipur. The grand celebrations will kick off with the Choora ceremony on September 23, followed by a welcome lunch and an evening bash with a nostalgic 'Let's party like it's the 90s' theme, promising a delightful trip down memory lane.

    The wedding ceremony itself will embrace the theme of 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding' and will include all the traditional rituals such as Jaimala, Pheras, and Vidai. The grand finale will be a lavish reception, marking the culmination of this highly anticipated wedding celebration. Bollywood fans and well-wishers eagerly await this special day in the lives of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Sufi Night soiree videos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govinda breaks silence on 'rejecting' movies worth Rs 100 crores; Know details vma

    Govinda breaks silence on 'rejecting' movies worth Rs 100 crores; Know details

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date rkn

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

    Will 'The Kerala Story', 'Rocky Aur Rani' likely be India's official entry from Bollywood to Oscars 2024? vma

    Will 'The Kerala Story', 'Rocky Aur Rani' likely be India's official entry from Bollywood to Oscars 2024?

    King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's film's OTT release date postponed; Check new date HERE rkn

    King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's film's OTT release date postponed; Check new date HERE

    Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's happy photos from latter's Ganpati Bappa Darshan spark 'patch-up' rumours vma

    Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's happy photos from latter's Ganpati Bappa Darshan spark 'patch-up' rumours

    Recent Stories

    Dream come true Kadai Yasen Ahamed, lone Indian rider at MotoGP Bharat, aims to leave lasting impression snt

    'Dream come true': Kadai Yasen Ahamed, lone Indian rider at MotoGP Bharat, aims to leave lasting impression

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature iPhone 15 Pro Max style 5x telephoto camera Report gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature iPhone 15 Pro Max style 5x telephoto camera: Report

    Govinda breaks silence on 'rejecting' movies worth Rs 100 crores; Know details vma

    Govinda breaks silence on 'rejecting' movies worth Rs 100 crores; Know details

    Kerala: Drunk cop assaults bakery owner, family; suspended anr

    Kerala: Drunk cop assaults bakery owner, family; suspended

    UK 16-feet 'Strength of Hijab' statue: Sculptor Luke Perry talks about its importance ahead of unveiling snt

    UK's 16-feet 'Strength of Hijab' statue: Sculptor Luke Perry talks about its importance ahead of unveiling

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon