Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home; netizens guess if she's picking wedding outfit

    Parineeti Chopra has taken the internet by storm after being photographed arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence amid wedding rumours involving Raghav Chadha.
     

    Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home; netizens guess if she's picking wedding outfit RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    After seeing Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Raghav Chadha together in Mumbai last week, people questioned if the two were dating. A reporter asked MP Raghav about his wedding as he left Parliament in Delhi on Friday (March 24). With Parineeti going by designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai on Sunday, people believe the star is discussing her wedding attire.

    Fans and many social media users now wonder if Parineeti will be wearing Manish Malhotra bridal lehenga on her wedding with Raghav Chadha. One user commented, “I hope the outfit is not pink." Another one wrote, “Where is Raghav sir?"

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look

    Manish recently created all of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding costumes for their February wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kiara wore a pale pink wedding lehenga. 

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were recently spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. 

    The paparazzi posted images and videos of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exiting a restaurant together. Although Raghav proceeded directly to his car, Parineeti paused to pose for the photographers and briefly spoke with them before getting into the same car.

    On March 23, Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti),” the AAP politician was quoted.

    Also Read: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux; check out her make-up and costume

    According to sources, Parineeti and Raghav met at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They follow each other on Instagram as well. Raghav reddened and answered, "Denge jawaab," when pressed more about their rumoured connection.

    Parineeti Chopra work front: 
    Parineeti made her Bollywood debut in Women vs. Ricky Bahl. She was most recently featured in Sooraj Barjatya's multi-starrer Uunchai, in which she co-starred with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Sarika. She is now preparing for Chamkila, a biopic on the 1980s Punjabi popstar combo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. In 1988, the two were assassinated in Mehsampur Village. Imtiaz Ali will direct the film, which will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress just completed the film's production.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie Nick Jonas exhibits daddy-daughter matching shoes RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie; Nick Jonas exhibits ‘daddy-daughter’ matching shoes

    Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others pay tribute RBA

    Innocent passes away at 75: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others pay tribute

    Innocent the comedian who made generations of Malayalis laugh

    Innocent, the comedian who made generations of Malayalis laugh

    Innocent passes away: 6 facts you should know about this doyen of Malayalam film industry

    Innocent passes away: 6 facts you should know about this doyen of Malayalam film industry

    Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

    Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

    Recent Stories

    Nikhat Zareen dominates with second title, Lovlina Borgohain grasps maiden boxing World Championships gold-ayh

    Nikhat Zareen dominates with second title, Lovlina Borgohain grasps maiden World Championships gold

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie Nick Jonas exhibits daddy-daughter matching shoes RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie; Nick Jonas exhibits ‘daddy-daughter’ matching shoes

    2 people shot at Gurudwara in California's Sacramento County; authorities rule out hate crime

    2 people shot at Gurudwara in California's Sacramento County; authorities rule out hate crime

    OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Urfi, Sunny Leone, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkummar and more arrive in style RBA

    OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Urfi, Sunny Leone, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkummar and more arrive in style

    Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others pay tribute RBA

    Innocent passes away at 75: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others pay tribute

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon