Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home; netizens guess if she's picking wedding outfit

Parineeti Chopra has taken the internet by storm after being photographed arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence amid wedding rumours involving Raghav Chadha.

After seeing Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Raghav Chadha together in Mumbai last week, people questioned if the two were dating. A reporter asked MP Raghav about his wedding as he left Parliament in Delhi on Friday (March 24). With Parineeti going by designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai on Sunday, people believe the star is discussing her wedding attire.

Fans and many social media users now wonder if Parineeti will be wearing Manish Malhotra bridal lehenga on her wedding with Raghav Chadha. One user commented, “I hope the outfit is not pink." Another one wrote, “Where is Raghav sir?"

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look

Manish recently created all of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding costumes for their February wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kiara wore a pale pink wedding lehenga.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were recently spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai.

The paparazzi posted images and videos of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exiting a restaurant together. Although Raghav proceeded directly to his car, Parineeti paused to pose for the photographers and briefly spoke with them before getting into the same car.

On March 23, Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti),” the AAP politician was quoted.

Also Read: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux; check out her make-up and costume

According to sources, Parineeti and Raghav met at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They follow each other on Instagram as well. Raghav reddened and answered, "Denge jawaab," when pressed more about their rumoured connection.

Parineeti Chopra work front:

Parineeti made her Bollywood debut in Women vs. Ricky Bahl. She was most recently featured in Sooraj Barjatya's multi-starrer Uunchai, in which she co-starred with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Sarika. She is now preparing for Chamkila, a biopic on the 1980s Punjabi popstar combo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. In 1988, the two were assassinated in Mehsampur Village. Imtiaz Ali will direct the film, which will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress just completed the film's production.