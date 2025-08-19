Waiting for Param Sundari? Watch these 6 Sidharth Malhotra starrer movies
Sidharth Malhotra Movies On OTT: Catch 6 of Sidharth Malhotra's movies on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Jio Hotstar before the release of Param Sundari on August 29th, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra's movie Hasee Toh Phasee
Watch Sidharth Malhotra's 2014 rom-com Hasee Toh Phasee on Netflix. Directed by Vinil Matthew, this Dharma Productions film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Adah Sharma.
Sidharth Malhotra's movie Ek Villain
Catch Sidharth Malhotra in Ek Villain (2014) on Jio Hotstar. Directed by Mohit Suri, this thriller also features Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.
Sidharth Malhotra's movie Kapoor & Sons
Stream Kapoor & Sons (2016) on Netflix, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Rishi Kapoor in a heartwarming family drama.
Sidharth Malhotra's movie Ittefaq
Watch the mystery thriller Ittefaq (2017) on Netflix, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna.
Sidharth Malhotra's movie Aiyaary
Stream Aiyaary (2018), an action thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, on Jio Hotstar.
Sidharth Malhotra's movie Shershaah
Watch the biographical war drama Shershaah (2021), starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, on Amazon Prime Video.
