Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release, Param Sundari, had a promising start at the box office. Over its opening weekend, the film earned around ₹26.75 crore in three days. However, as anticipated, the collections dipped sharply on Monday, when it brought in just ₹3.25 crore, pushing the four-day total to ₹30 crore.

Interestingly, on its fifth day, the film managed to bounce back, collecting ₹4.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. This was notable since most films typically see a decline during weekdays. Many trade analysts believe that the jump could be linked to Tuesday’s ₹99 ticket offer at several multiplex chains, which made the film more accessible to audiences. The response also indicated that viewers are keen to watch films in theatres when ticket prices fall within their budget.

Despite this temporary rise, Param Sundari faces tough competition ahead. With new releases such as The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, and The Conjuring: Last Rites arriving on Friday, the Sidharth–Janhvi starrer is expected to lose screens and box office momentum.

Reviews and Reception

The film has received mixed critical reactions. For instance, The Free Press Journal rated it two stars, commenting that while Param Sundari looked visually appealing, the performances and repetitive tropes weakened the overall impact of the romantic comedy.