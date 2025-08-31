Image Credit : instagram

In the film, Sidharth Malhotra plays Param, a lively and carefree North Indian guy, while Janhvi Kapoor stars as Sundari, a poised and traditional South Indian girl. Their unlikely romance forms the core of this feel-good entertainer. The movie also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Rajit Kapur, and Siddharth Shankar in pivotal roles. Co-written by Arsh Vora, Param Sundari promises a blend of charm, culture clash, and heartfelt moments.

Initially slated for a July 25 release, the film was delayed by a month and finally made its way to the big screen this week. Early box office reports are encouraging, with Param Sundari collecting ₹7.25 crore on Day 1 and ₹6.41 crore on Day 2, totaling ₹13.66 crore in its first two days.