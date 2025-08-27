For the first time in history, Papua New Guinea has officially submitted a film for Oscar consideration.

Kochi: Dr Biju's 'Papa Buka', an India-Papua New Guinea co-production, has been selected as Papua New Guinea's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars. This is a historic moment, marking the first time Papua New Guinea has officially submitted a film for Oscar consideration. The film was chosen by Papua New Guinea's Oscar Selection Committee. The announcement was made at a press conference in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on August 27th. The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Beldon Norman Namah, the Executive Director of the Papua New Guinea National Cultural Commission, Steven Enomb Kilang, and the Chairman of the Papua New Guinea Oscar Selection Committee, Dr. Don Niles, jointly announced the selection. The Minister noted that this selection coincides with the 50th anniversary of Papua New Guinea's independence in 2025, adding that this achievement provides a significant boost to the country's film industry.

'Papa Buka', a joint production between India and Papua New Guinea, was filmed entirely in Papua New Guinea. The film features the Papua New Guinean language Tok Pisin, along with Hindi, Bengali, and English. The film is produced by Nolena Taula Wunam under the banner of NAFA, along with Indian producers Akshay Kumar Parija (Akshay Parija Productions), Pa. Ranjith (Neelam Productions), and Prakash Bare (Silicon Media).

The lead character, Papa Buka, is played by 85-year-old Sine Boboro, a member of a tribal community in Papua New Guinea. The film also stars renowned Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty and Malayalam actor Prakash Bare from India. Other cast members include John Saik, Barbara Anatu, Jacob Oburi, Sandra Davum, Clement Jimi, and Max Maso. The music is composed by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej. Yedu Radhakrishnan is the cinematographer, Daniel Jawara Dagett is the co-writer, and Davis Manuel is the editor.

Director Dr. Biju expressed his joy at the film's selection, calling it a rare honor for a filmmaker. This marks the first time a film directed by an Indian director has been officially selected to represent another country at the Oscars.