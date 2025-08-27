Malayalam rapper Vedan has been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court in a rape case filed against him. The court has directed him to appear before the investigating officer on September 9.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam rapper Vedan in connection with a rape case registered by the Thrikkakara police.

The court allowed the bail with strict conditions and directed Vedan to appear before the investigating officer on September 9. It further ruled that if he is taken into custody, he must be released on bail.

Background of the Case

The case stems from a complaint filed by a young doctor, who accused Vedan of sexual harassment. Following the complaint, the rapper had been absconding since the registration of the FIR. Earlier, the court had also instructed the police not to arrest him until issuing its final order.

Arguments in Court

During the hearing, Vedan and his legal team maintained that the relationship was consensual. His lawyer stated that Vedan initially intended to marry the complainant but later differences arose between them, after which the relationship was “reinterpreted as rape.”

The defense argued that it was questionable whether the consensual relationship between the two could legally amount to rape after its breakdown.

On the other hand, the survivor’s counsel explained that the delay in filing the complaint was due to her struggles with depression. In response, Vedan’s lawyer argued that the complainant had continued working even during the period she claimed to be depressed, suggesting inconsistency in her version.

The court, however, cautioned the lawyers to keep arguments focused on legal issues, rather than remarks influenced by social media commentary, fan reactions, or public opinions.

Additional Developments

The survivor’s counsel also pointed out to the bench that the police had recently filed a second FIR against Vedan. The matter was taken into account before the bench adjourned proceedings to deliver its verdict, which has now resulted in anticipatory bail with conditions.