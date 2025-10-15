Pankaj Dheer Death: Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, known for his role as Karna in Mahabharat, died in Mumbai at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer. His son Nikitin Dheer and colleague Amit Behl paid emotional tributes

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his role as Karna in BR Chopra’s 1988 television series Mahabharat, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 15, after a long battle with cancer. He was 68 years old. His family has not yet released an official statement. The cremation is scheduled to take place today at 4:30 pm near Pawan Hans in Vile Parle West, Mumbai.

Nikitin Dheer’s Cryptic Post Before His Father’s Death

Just hours before the news of his father’s passing, Pankaj Dheer’s son, actor Nikitin Dheer, shared a reflective message on his Instagram story. The post spoke about acceptance and faith, mentioning that one should allow things to come and go, dedicate everything to Lord Shiva, and trust that He will take care of it all. The message went viral soon after Pankaj’s death and was seen by many as a deeply emotional and spiritual note.

Amit Behl Recalls Pankaj Dheer’s Recovery

Actor Amit Behl confirmed the news of Pankaj Dheer’s death while speaking to ANI. He said that Dheer had been unwell a few years ago but had recovered and returned to work. Behl mentioned that he had spoken to him around four months ago and that Dheer had sounded perfectly fine. He added that the news came as a huge shock since Dheer had lost weight, looked fit, and had been actively working on television projects. Behl expressed sadness over the sudden loss, calling it deeply unfortunate and unexpected.

A Celebrated Career

Pankaj Dheer earned immense fame for his powerful performance as Karna in Mahabharat. Over the years, he appeared in several television shows including Chandrakanta, Zee Horror Show, Badho Bahu, and Kanoon, as well as films like Soldier and Baadshah. In 2010, he founded the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in Mumbai, with his Mahabharat co-star Gufi Paintal as the head of faculty.

Pankaj Dheer leaves behind a lasting legacy in Indian television and cinema. His contribution to the entertainment industry will always be remembered with respect and admiration.