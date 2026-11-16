Travis Kelce suffered an ankle injury during the Chiefs vs. Falcons game. Despite exiting early, he achieved a significant career milestone by extending his streak of recording at least one reception to 200 consecutive games.

Travis Kelce Injured During Chiefs Game After Setting Major Record

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce exited the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons on November 15 after suffering an apparent ankle injury during the first quarter, according to E! News. Kelce, 37, sustained the injury shortly after making his first catch of the game, receiving a 23-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes before being tackled by Atlanta Falcons' DeMarcco Hellams. The tight end was slow to get back on his feet following the tackle but managed to limp towards the sideline without assistance. The Chiefs' medical team examined him and taped his ankle before he headed to the locker room for further evaluation. Following the assessment, the Chiefs listed Kelce's return to the game as questionable, as per the outlet.

Despite his early exit, Kelce achieved a significant career milestone, recording at least one reception in 200 consecutive games. He reached the landmark after completing the 23-yard catch before leaving the field. Meanwhile, Kelce's wife and Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift was not present at the game, which was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Swift, who has frequently attended the Chiefs' home games at Arrowhead Stadium, often skips her husband's away fixtures. Recently, Swift was spotted at the Chiefs' November 8 home game against the New York Jets, where she enjoyed a reunion with her friend Karlie Kloss. The two were seen sharing a warm hug and smiling as they watched the game from Swift's VIP suite. Kloss was accompanied by her and her husband Jared Kushner's five-year-old son, Levi. Swift and Kloss, who were once known for their close friendship before rumours of a growing distance between them emerged in the 2010s, appeared to put speculation surrounding their relationship to rest, according to E! News. Kloss and Kushner were also among the approximately 1,000 guests invited to Swift and Kelce's wedding in July. Speaking about the couple's wedding during an appearance on the 'Today' show, Kloss chose to keep details of the private celebration to herself. "Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends' personal lives," she said. "But what I will say is that they're an amazing couple and I'm so happy for them," she added. Kelce's injury and his achievement of the 200-consecutive-game reception milestone came during the Chiefs' November 15 fixture against the Falcons, according to E! News. (ANI)