Sachin Tendulkar has revisited the moment his cricket journey began, sharing childhood and recent photographs with the same first bat he has preserved for 49 years. The nostalgic post has struck a chord with fans online

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has taken fans on an emotional trip down memory lane by sharing two photographs that capture his journey from childhood to sporting greatness.

The former Indian cricketer posted a childhood photograph alongside a recent picture of himself holding the same cricket bat. What makes the pictures particularly special is that Tendulkar has preserved his first-ever cricket bat for 49 years.

The photographs offer a glimpse into the early days of a boy who would eventually become one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport.

Sharing the pictures on November 15, Tendulkar wrote, "Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!" (It's about my first bat, which is still with me after 49 years).

The simple yet emotional caption reflected his attachment to the sporting equipment that witnessed the beginning of his cricketing journey.

Sachin Tendulkar's Nostalgic Post Wins Hearts on Social Media

Tendulkar's photographs quickly caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts, with fans appreciating the emotional connection between the legendary batter and his childhood possession.

The post received more than 1.3 million views, highlighting the enduring affection people have for the former India captain.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along also reacted to the photographs with a heartfelt message.

He wrote, "Pehle pyaar ki baat hi kuch aur hai, aur jab baat cricket ki ho, toh aap toh hamare hamesha wale God of Cricket hain."

His comment highlighted how Tendulkar's relationship with cricket goes beyond statistics and achievements.

Other social media users also joined the conversation. One comment beautifully summed up the transformation with the words, "Baby Boy to God Of Cricket."

For many fans, the photographs were more than just a celebrity throwback. They offered a reminder of the childhood passion that eventually inspired millions of cricket lovers.

Sachin Tendulkar Completes 37 Years Since International Debut

The nostalgic post also coincided with an important milestone in Tendulkar's cricketing career. November 15, 2026, marked 37 years since he made his international debut for India against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989.

Tendulkar was just 16 years and 205 days old when he stepped onto the international stage. What followed was a remarkable career spanning 24 years, during which he established himself as one of the most influential figures in world cricket.

He finished his international career with 100 centuries, a record that remains unmatched. He also became the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket.

While his achievements made him a sporting icon, the latest photographs have reminded fans that his journey began with something much simpler: a young boy, his first cricket bat and an enduring love for the game.