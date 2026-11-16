Actor Ravie Dubey shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the love received after playing Lakshman in the film Ramayana, praising directors Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for the opportunity to perform alongside great talent.

Ravie Dubey Shares Heartfelt Note Reflecting On Ramayana Release Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Actor Ravie Dubey shared a heartfelt note, reflecting on the release day of ‘Ramayana’, noting how he felt the love of his fans. Expressing his gratitude, Ravie Dubey wrote, “On the morning of 5th November 2026, I woke up and felt something I’d forgotten the feeling of. I felt ‘seen’, and the love in it felt infinite. I think that’s all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance. That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it. What a gift that is. I’m still in disbelief as I write this. All I feel is gratitude.”

Speaking about his portrayal of Lakshman, Dubey explained how he wanted to bring the same feeling of service and duty to his performance. “Shri Lakshman had no ambitions for himself; he was content to stand a step behind Shri Ram and Maa Sita, ready for duty whenever they needed him. I found that so beautiful, so noble. In whatever small measure I could, I wanted to bring that same feeling of service and duty to Ramayana and be ready when I’m called upon. Offer all I could mentally, physically and spiritually. That was truly all I wanted, but you all rewarded me with so much more,” he added.

Gratitude Toward Filmmakers

In a nod to filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra, Ravie Dubey wrote, “You are rare human beings & I am indebted you put me on a set with the greatest talent in the world. A set where I was the most junior and the least accomplished, and yet from the day I walked in, you gave me just as much love, just as much respect and just as much room to do my work. I was scared. What if I’d disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with something so important? What if I’d done too little? What if I’d gone overboard? What if I’d done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself? And then came your love. I wish I could tell each of you what it has done for me. There’s so much joy in it, of course. But there’s also a very tender relief.”

In his post, Dubey also shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of 'Ramayana', offering a glimpse into what went into the making of the film. ‘Ramayana’ is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios along with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, who was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first part. The second instalment of the film is expected to release on Diwali 2028.