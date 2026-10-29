The Himachal Pradesh High Court dismissed Kuldeep Chand's petition challenging Sarita Devi's election as Pradhan, citing significant procedural lapses and failure to comply with statutory requirements under the Panchayati Raj Act.

High Court Ruling on Panchayat Election

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Kuldeep Chand challenging the rejection of his election petition against the election of Sarita Devi as Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Bara in Bilaspur district. Justice Sandeep Sharma upheld the orders passed by the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) and the Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur, which had rejected Chand’s election petition over multiple procedural lapses.

Reasons for Dismissal

The High Court observed that the petitioner had failed to comply with mandatory statutory requirements, including depositing the prescribed security amount and ensuring proper signatures and verification on the pleadings and annexures. The court also noted that the election petition had been filed beyond the prescribed 30-day limitation period without an application seeking condonation of delay. Further, the petition had been presented by an unauthorised person.

Strict Adherence to Statutory Requirements

Rejecting the argument that the procedural defects could be rectified, the High Court emphasised that the statutory requirements governing election petitions must be strictly followed. The court referred to Sections 163, 164 and 165 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, along with Rule 95, observing that non-compliance with the prescribed requirements warranted dismissal of the election petition. With the dismissal of Chand’s plea, the High Court upheld the decisions of the authorities rejecting his challenge to Sarita Devi’s election as Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Bara. (ANI)

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