At 63, Nita Ambani continues to prioritise her health and fitness. From regular workouts and yoga to mindful eating, here are four daily habits that help her stay active and energetic.

At 63, Nita Ambani continues to inspire many with her active lifestyle and commitment to fitness. Despite her busy schedule, she makes time for exercise, healthy eating and activities that keep her physically and mentally active. From yoga and swimming to dancing and mindful eating, her fitness routine focuses on consistency rather than shortcuts. Here are four habits that help Nita Ambani maintain her fitness.

1. Regular Workouts And Bharatanatyam

Nita Ambani reportedly works out five to six days a week, focusing on different muscle groups, including her legs, back and upper body. Her fitness journey also has a connection with Bharatanatyam, which she started learning at the age of six. Years of practising the classical dance form have helped her develop strength, flexibility and stamina.

2. Yoga, Swimming And Walking

Her fitness routine is not limited to gym sessions. Nita also includes yoga, stretching, swimming and core-strengthening exercises in her schedule. Dancing is another activity she enjoys and sometimes practises for around an hour. When travelling or unable to follow her regular workout routine, she reportedly tries to complete 5,000 to 7,000 steps.

3. Balanced Diet And Mindful Eating

Nita Ambani follows a vegetarian diet and prefers nutritious, natural and organic food. She has also spoken about avoiding sugar and sugar substitutes. Rather than following extreme diets, her approach focuses on balanced eating and including essential nutrients, particularly protein, in everyday meals.

4. Makes Fitness A Priority

For Nita, fitness is not just about physical appearance. She believes staying active also supports mental well-being. She has encouraged women to dedicate at least 30 minutes to exercise, four times a week.

Her routine highlights one important lesson: consistency, balanced nutrition and enjoying physical activities can make fitness a sustainable part of everyday life.