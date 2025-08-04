Actor Aasif Khan has quit smoking 21 days ago. He took this decision after being discharged from Kokilaben Hospital. Earlier it was reported that he had a heart attack, but later it was found out that he had gastroesophageal reflux disease

Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Quits Smoking: Popular actor Asif Khan, who appeared in web series like 'Paatal Lok' and 'Panchayat', was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai last month. Earlier it was reported that he had a heart attack, but later he clarified that it was actually gastroesophageal reflux disease, which has symptoms like a heart attack. At the same time, Asif has recently revealed that he has quit smoking after being discharged from the hospital.

Asif Khan gave up this bad habit

Asif Khan shared several photos from the hospital and wrote, 'People say that every good and bad habit is left in 21 days. Today it has been 21 days since I quit smoking. Today is Friendship Day, so I thought what could be the best day to tell my friends how much I love them. There are ups and downs in life, but in the ups a crowd walks with you, a flood of people, but happy friendship day to all those who stayed with me in the downs. Don't wait to go to a hospital bed to realize your mistakes and identify the right people, don't get lost in the big talks of this big city, let your simplicity and straightforwardness go with you, live on tea, don't go for black coffee after seeing people, meet friends daily, don't waste your life on things worth 20-30 rupees. Later I will probably laugh sometime after reading these things. Happy friendship day to all my dear ones, my friends, my friends.' Now after seeing his post, people are saying that he has taken this decision due to fear of heart attack.

Who is Asif Khan?

Asif is a resident of Rajasthan. He started his career with theater. Asif started his acting career as a junior artist in films like Salman Khan's 'Ready' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Agneepath'. Later he worked in series and films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Pagglait', 'Mirzapur', 'Jamtara', 'Paatal Lok Season 1' and 'Kakuda', but he got real fame from the web series Panchayat. People liked his performance in it very much.