On Indian Idol, Mohammed Rafi's son, Shahid Rafi, emotionally recounted the legendary singer's final hours. He detailed his father's last song rehearsal, the onset of chest pain, and his passing in an ambulance while being taken to the hospital.

Shahid Rafi Recalls Father's Final Moments

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi's son, Shahid Rafi, recently recalled the final moments of his father during a special episode of the reality show Indian Idol. Visibly emotional after Tanishk Shukla's performance, Shahid recounted the last days of his father and the events that happened in his final hours.

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'Dad Suffered Three Attacks in the Ambulance'

Recalling that his father had recorded his final song shortly before his death and even attended rehearsals despite not feeling well, Shahid spoke about the moment when his father experienced chest pain and had to be taken to the hospital. He shared that doctors were called immediately, but the situation soon turned serious while they were on the way. "Rafi Sahab ka aakhri gaana tha, and it was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal ji; that was his last song. Do din ke baad dad expired. Ussi din rehearsal the aur rehearsal kiye unhone, rehearsal hone ke time pe unke seene mein dard utha tha. Unhone medicine liye, mumma ko doubt hua, unhone bola doctor ko bulao." (It was Rafi Sahab's last song, and it was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal ji; that was his final recording. Two days after that, my dad passed away. On the same day, he had attended a rehearsal. During the rehearsal, he felt pain in his chest. He took medicine, but my mother became suspicious and said, 'Call the doctor.')"

"Doctor immediately aaya, between Mahim and Bombay Hospital, when dad was travelling teen attack aaye ambulance me. Maximum five minutes mein doctor said, sorry he is no more," he added. (The doctor immediately arrived. While dad was being taken from Mahim to Bombay Hospital, he suffered three attacks in the ambulance. Within a maximum of five minutes, the doctor said, 'Sorry, he is no more.)

Indian Idol Pays Tribute

The episode paid tribute to the songs of Mohammed Rafi and Mukesh. Veteran music composer Pyarelal Sharma also appeared as a guest. Contestants performed songs from the golden era of Hindi film music, bringing back memories of the legendary singers. New episodes of Indian Idol air every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.