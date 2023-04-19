Eid 2023: 7 iconic Bollywood films that celebrate festive spirit

With Eid Ul Fitr (Eid) just around the corner in the next two days now, here are the seven iconic Bollywood films, which celebrate the festive spirit of religion and can be enjoyed with your family during this joyous season of Ramadan.

Eid is a time of joy, celebration, and community. Is there a better way to celebrate the occasion of Eid than by viewing some of the finest Bollywood films with your loved ones and capturing the festive spirit? Bollywood boasts a vast and wide palette of films that cater to every taste and inclination, right from heartfelt dramas to historical period love stories to actioner-thrillers and so on.

So, whether you're seeking a heartfelt examination of love and relationships or a high-octane adrenaline thrill, we got you covered. Here are the seven classic and iconic Bollywood films which celebrate the festive spirit of Ramadan. These movies celebrate the Eid spirit and are perfect to watch during this extended long weekend alongside your family.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner SEXY Photos: Supermodel flaunts curvaceous body in super-hot bikinis (PICTURES)

1. Pathaan (2023):

Recently, 'Pathaan', which at its debut completely destroyed the box office, got available on OTT. Siddharth Anand is the film's director, and Shah Rukh Khan plays a big role in this action thriller. High-octane action scenes and breathtaking stunts made the movie a visual spectacle. This movie is a must-watch actioner-entertainer saga that encapsulates the gleeful spirit of Eid.

2. Raanjhanaa (2013):

Raanjhanaa is a sensitive romantic drama about a delicately interwoven poignant story revolving around a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy who fall in love against all odds. Directed by Anand L. Rai, the movie stars Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush in lead roles and is a masterful exploration of the complex interplay between religion, love, and social norms. The film received critical acclaim for its nuanced and sensitive portrayal of the religious tensions in India.

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015):

An inspiring story of kindness, friendship, and humanity is 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and young actress Harshaali Malhotra play the main parts in the Kabir Khan-directed film. In the film, an Indian goes to Pakistan in order to reconcile a missing kid with her family. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the ideal film to enjoy with your loved ones during Eid since it brilliantly illustrates the power of compassion and understanding.

4. My Name Is Khan (2010):

This is one of global icon Shah Rukh Khan's finest performances in his Bollywood career. This iconic movie is the true representation of the Muslim community as minorities. The movie is the story of a mentally challenged and specially-abled man Rizwan Khan whose only wish is that he wants to meet the president of the USA, Barack Obama so that he can tell the world that Every Khan is not a Terrorist. It is a must-have addition to your list for Eid.

5. Jodha Akbar (2008):

One of the most iconic historical movies ever produced in Indian cinema, Jodha Akbar is the great love story of Mughal Emperor Akbar who marries Jodhaa a fiery Rajput princess for various political reasons. The way they fall in love despite their religious difference is a delight to watch.

6. Gadar (2001):

Every movie nurtured in the Bollywood industry, has failed to portray religious humanity better than Gaddar. The love story of two hearts belonging to different religions, the movie is set in the post-partition period. Tara marries Sakina and they live a happy life. However, their happiness is short-lived when Sakina’s father forces her to stay in Pakistan and separates her from her family.

7. Pakeezah:

Filled with ear-soothing songs like Chalte Chalte Yuhi Koi Mil Gaya Ttha, Teer-E-Nazar Dekhenge, Thare Rahiyo Ho Banke Yaar Re, Inhi Logon Ne Le Lee Na Dupatta Mera, Pakeezah is a blessing to watch. Meena Kumari lived the part of the tawaif Sahib Jaan and the credit for her heart-melting performance must go to a large extent to the music by Ghulam Mohammed.

ALSO READ: Eid 2023: 3 mouth-watering delicacies that are must-have additions for your Iftar party