    Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 1: Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai starrer film garners Rs 32 crores

    The highly-anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, has recently hit theatres. It is receiving fabulous responses from critics and audiences. The film is likely to earn Rs 32 crores on its opening day. Keep reading.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Maverick South filmmaker Mani Ratnam directed the highly-anticipated magnum opus film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, has finally hit the theatres on April 28. We can not stay calm. The movie is creating waves on the internet. The film also received rave reviews from critics and audiences.

    Featuring an ensemble cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others in pivotal roles. As per the early estimates, the film can most likely earn Rs 32 crores at the box office on day one. It seems that Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to surpass PS1 opening day collection records.

    The Mani Ratnam directorial has reportedly done fantastic business at the box office in just the past few days. Yes, you read that right! The makers started the advance bookings of Ponniyin Selvan 2 on April 24, 2023, and as per the latest reports, the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film has collected Rs 2 crore at the box office.

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the sequel to the 2022 Indian Tamil language epic PS 1. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is helmed and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is inspired and based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

    Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan, made in two parts, is one of the biggest movies from the South. After the blockbuster response for the first part, the second installment, Ponniyin Selvan 2, got released in theatres on April 28 and is doing fantastic business at the box office.

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released in Indian theatres on April 28, 2023. Ponniyin Selvan 2 features an apt ensemble star cast with big names like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prabhu, R Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles. Mani Ratnam directed magnum opus got released in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
