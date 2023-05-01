The Kerala Story controversy: CBFC confirms ten big changes in Adah Sharma's film; read details

In a new development and update of late, the CBFC has officially announced the ten compulsory changes in the controversial film 'The Kerala Story', with Adah Sharma in the lead role. Know details on same.

It is not good news for the makers and cast of 'The Kerala Story'. The film, which has erupted a furore and ire from Kerala people, and politicians also giving reactions, has been given official instructions from the apex film certification body, CBFC, that the film has to make ten mandatory changes in the film before releasing it in theatres.

The Central Board of Film Certification has suggested ten changes to the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. Social media has erupted in wrath and furore ever since the much-awaited trailer for 'The Kerala Story' was dropped on social media platforms by eminent bollywood producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The parts that include the interview of former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan in the film's climax got omitted. The word 'Indian' was also removed from the dialogue: 'Indian Communists are the biggest hypocrites'. The Central Board of Film Certification also asked that dialogues used to criticize Hindu gods get edited in a civilized manner. The dialogue that 'the Communist Party leaders will not be a part of the puja ceremonies' has also been removed from the film.

AB George, a film analyst, in his tweet on Twitter, has given details and also shared the removed parts from the movie. The Censor Board suggested the changes amid heavy criticism that the film should be banned.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the trailer of the film "The Kerala Story" indicates that it is following Sangh Parivar's propaganda. The Chief Minister stated that at first glance, the hate campaign against Kerala got deliberately and intentionally created with the aim of communal polarisation. He also said that legal action would happen against anti-social activities. The Chief Minister's response was through Facebook.

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's words clearly mentioned, "The trailer of the Hindi movie Kerala Story, which at first glance seems to have been deliberately produced with the aim of communal polarization and spreading hate propaganda against Kerala, was released the other day. The hint from the trailer is that this movie is taking on the Sangh Parivar propaganda by placing Kerala, the land of secularism, as the centre of religious extremism."

The Kerala Story is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language film directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The plot follows the story of a group of women from Kerala who are converted to Islam and enlist with the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has sparked a big controversy for describing itself as a real story and for making deceitful claims that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS. The film is releasing in Kerala on May 5 and is being brought to theatres by E for Entertainments.

