SS Rajamouli’s candid admission that he doesn’t believe in God during the launch of his film Varanasi sparked intense debate online. Critics accused him of hypocrisy and hurting sentiments, while supporters defended his right to personal beliefs.

Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, celebrated for directing blockbuster epics such as the 'Baahubali' franchise, has found himself at the center of controversy following candid remarks about his religious beliefs. During the launch event of his upcoming film 'Varanasi', the director publicly disclosed his religious views, triggering widespread debate on social media. At the event held at Ramoji Film City, Rajamouli addressed technical difficulties that marred the proceedings. "This moment holds deep emotion for me. I must be honest, I don't hold belief in God. My father mentioned that Hanuman would watch over things from behind. When I see such technical problems, I find myself frustrated, questioning how this constitutes divine intervention," Rajamouli stated.

The director further elaborated on his personal views regarding his family's faith. "My wife has tremendous devotion to Hanuman, she speaks to him as though conversing with a close companion. When my father suggested trusting in Hanuman's blessings for our film's success, I couldn't help but feel irritated by these sentiments," he added. His comments have generated substantial controversy and bewilderment among audiences, particularly given his filmography. Critics have highlighted the apparent contradiction between his personal stance and his professional work, which frequently incorporates elements from Hindu epics and mythology in films like 'RRR' and the 'Baahubali' series.

The comments have sparked polarised responses across social media platforms. One user expressed disappointment, writing: "Rajamouli sir, I was a big fan of your work. If you don't believe in God, please keep that opinion to yourself. Why announce it publicly when every movie you make is rooted in Hinduism? This double standard is hurtful to many people." Another critic demanded accountability: "We need you to apologize for insulting Lord Hanuman. Because of a video glitch, you blamed God for nothing. Have some shame, Rajamouli. Your entire filmography relies on depicting gods. Lost interest in #Varanasi because of your careless statement." Another critic demanded accountability: "We need you to apologize for insulting Lord Hanuman. Because of a video glitch, you blamed God for nothing. Have some shame, Rajamouli. Your entire filmography relies on depicting gods. Lost interest in #Varanasi because of your careless statement."

However, some defended the filmmaker's right to personal beliefs. "After seeing the attack on #Rajamouli for saying he doesn't believe in God—are we the same country that guarantees the right to religion and freedom of expression? Rajamouli never criticized any deity; he didn't hurt anyone's sentiment. The level of intolerance our society has developed is concerning," one supporter posted. Another user said, “Rajamouli garu never intentionally wants to hurt anyone. That's not who he is. Sometimes I also become angry with God because I love and worship him. It's a natural human emotion.” A third perspective noted that people don't have issues with those who exploit religion for votes or business. "But they attack atheist SS Rajamouli, who creates films about deities with extensive knowledge and respect," they added.

