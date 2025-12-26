Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani sparked online debate after criticising the Indian cricket team for not shaking hands with Pakistan players following their Asia Cup clash. Calling it “such a shame,” his remarks reignited discussions.

Very recently, Kumail Nanjiani, a Pakistani American actor and comedian, blasted the Indian cricket team for skipping the post-match handshake with Pakistan after their Asia Cup tie in 2025. Nanjiani called it a disappointing affair and said, "sport is above all this". He made these remarks while having an online video conversation with another comedian, Hasan Minhaj, discussing the changing face of India-Pakistan cricket rivalries.

What Happened in the Asia Cup Match

This was in September 2025 during a Group A match of the Asia Cup. India, chasing a modest target of 128 runs, won the match comfortably by 7 wickets with 25 balls remaining. Reports state that after bowling India out without a handshake line, the Indian players headed straight to their dressing room instead of sticking around for the traditional post-match handshake. Outside, the Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha and his teammates were left in limbo, with no Indian players making their way out to acknowledge them.

Pakistani-American Actor Kumail Nanjiani Criticises Indian Cricket Team

According to him, sport should be one of the few remaining bastions where mutual respect is maintained, no matter how turbulent things go outside of it; not only that, but he felt that the lack of this courtesy is being perceived wrongly while it ought to amplify what the so-called international sport should have represented. Such things are very important, Nanjiani continued, because the handshake is equally respect, especially in instances like this international match being widely followed.

“India refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team and I find that to be such a shame because sport is the one time when we can actually put everything aside and play… Really respect each other that we are equal. And the lack of handshake really was very sad,” he stated.

Remembering a Past Era of Rivalry

Nanjiani remembers a time when the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan was fierce-not hostile. He said that, regardless of whatever political strains might exist, players largely shared similar culture, language, and a certain understanding. For him, the most important are those encounters classified as a certain "brotherhood" feel in which there was rivalry but never any question of respect.

Rivalry without Hatred

Kumail Nanjiani declared that it meant ''intense competition'' but certainly excluded hatred. Whenever things got out of hand, he felt there used to be mutual respect. He, nevertheless, believed that of late, rivalry has taken a twist, making things such as skipping the handshake particularly disappointing.

Kumail Nanjiani's remarks have opened up a discussion about sportsmanship in cricket today, especially in politically sensitive rivalries. He simply puts across that small gestures can have immense impact in stirring greater rivalry.