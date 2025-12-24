Shreevats Goswami lauded Virat Kohli after his 131 for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli's ton, his third in five 50-over games, led Delhi to victory and marked his 16,000th run in List-A cricket, prompting high praise from his ex-teammate.

Former Bengal and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami heaped praise on star India batter and his ex-RCB teammate, Virat Kohli, after his century in Delhi's first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 on Wednesday.

During Delhi's opening Vijay Hazare match against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, the 37-year-old Kohli scored a 101-ball 131, helping Delhi chase the target of 299 in just 37.4 overs. In 50-over cricket, Virat Kohli has impressively scored three centuries and two fifties in his last five matches, including two centuries and a fifty in the ODI series against South Africa. This remarkable form comes after he had recorded two consecutive ducks in the three-match ODI series in Australia in October.

'ODI cricket = Virat Kohli': Goswami lauds ex-teammate's class

Shreevats Goswami, taking to X, highlighted Virat's consistency and class, saying he defines ODI cricket. "With 2 back to back ducks in Australia, people thought Virat Kohli was over but that's the class of this man. In last 5 fifty over games he's got 74*, 135 , 102, 65* & 131. You just cannot count him out. Have said this before will say it again. ODI cricket = Virat Kohli," Goswami said in his X post.

VHT 2025-26: Delhi vs Andhra

Coming to the VHT match between Delhi and Andhra, Delhi won the toss and elected to field first. A century from Ricky Bhui (122 in 105 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes) took AP to 298/8 in 50 overs. Notably, the captain and India's emerging all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, scored 23 off 21 balls, including a four and a six. For Delhi, pacer Simarjeet Singh (5/54) and Prince Yadav (3/50) were among the top bowlers for Delhi.

While Delhi lost Arpit Rana early, a 113-run stand between Priyansh Arya (74 in 44 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) and Virat put Delhi in a steady position. Nitish Rana (77 in 55 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) had a 160-run stand with Virat, which ended with Virat being dismissed for a 101-ball 131, with 14 fours and three sixes. Skipper Rishabh Pant (5) had a poor outing, but Delhi secured the win in 37.4 overs by four wickets.

Kohli enters elite 16,000-run club in List-A cricket

Virat also became the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar (21,999 runs) to complete 16,000 List-A cricket runs and the overall ninth player to reach the milestone. Cracking his 58th List A century, he is just three tonnes away from overtaking Sachin's tally of 60 List A tonnes. Virat is the fastest to reach the milestone in just 330 innings, as compared to 391 innings taken by Sachin.