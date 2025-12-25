10 Photos That Defined 2025: From Pahalgam to Gaza Tragedy to India’s Women Cricket Glory
From Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and Kashmir’s grief to political confrontations and historic sporting triumphs, these 10 striking photographs captured the raw emotions, defining moments and global upheavals that shaped 2025 across continents.
Pahalgam Attack Aftermath
A grieving woman sits beside her husband’s body, capturing the trauma and loss after terror struck the Baisaran Valley in Jammu & Kashmir.
Operation Sindoor Briefing
Two women military officers during a press briefing on India’s counter-terror response, symbolizing courage and modern armed forces representation. Colonel Sophia Qureshi of the Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Air Force held several such joint briefings.
Cosmic Triumph
Indian Air Force pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom Mission 4, as he floats above Earth aboard the International Space Station, marking India’s growing space footprint.
Air India 171 Crash Site
Rescue workers and survivors around the wreckage of Flight 171, illustrating both tragedy and human resilience in the aftermath of a devastating aviation accident.
Gaza Struggles
Images from Gaza showing famine, hunger and suffering, capturing the human cost of prolonged conflict and humanitarian crisis in the region.
White House Tension
Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in a confrontational moment during a high-stakes diplomatic meeting, reflecting geopolitical strains in 2025.
Cricket Glory and Joy
The Indian Women’s Cricket Team celebrates their first Women’s World Cup win, a frame of elation and triumph that united millions.
Immigration Enforcement
Shackled immigrants board military aircraft during mass deportations under US policy, a stark depiction of modern migration debates.
Gen Z Protests in Nepal
Young demonstrators flood the streets during anti-corruption and social media ban protests, some scenes showing defiance amid violence and change.
Hong Kong High-Rise Inferno
Flames and smoke billow from a massive residential block, a heartbreaking visual of disaster and loss in an urban landscape.
Check the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Stay updated with the latest World News and global developments from politics to economy and current affairs. Get in-depth coverage of China News, Europe News, Pakistan News, and South Asia News, along with top headlines from the UK and US. Follow expert analysis, international trends, and breaking updates from around the globe. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.