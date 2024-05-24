Pagalariyaan REVIEW: Is Vetri, Murugan Raj's movie worth your time? Read reactions

Pagalariyaan Twitter Review: The film promises an unforgettable film experience. Read some interesting X (previously Twitter) reviews as audiences discuss this thriller.

Pagalariyaan X Review: "Pagalariyaan" is a Tamil thriller directed by Murugan Raj and starring Vetri and Akshaya Kandamuthan. While Murugan Raj produced the film under the Rishikesh Entertainment company, Vivek Saro created the music score. The film opened in cinemas on May 24, 2024.

According to the producers, Pagalariyaan will take place over the course of one night and focus on the clash between Wolf (played by Vetri) and Silent (played by Murugan). Murugan directed and co-wrote the script with Vignesh Gunasekar, based on a narrative by Kishor Kumar. Murugan also plays the antagonist in the film.

The trailer for the film begins with Vetri's character having a romantic interaction with Akshaya Kandamuthan's character. Still, it immediately shifts to a storyline filled with strong conversation, gangster aspects, and action sequences.

Pagalariyaan Cast and Crew

Vetri, Akshaya Kandamuthan, Sai Dheena, and Murugan Raj lead "Pagalariyaan," which also stars legendary actor Chaplin Balu.

Murugan Raj serves as director, producer, writer, and performer in "Pagalariyaan". Vivek Saro composed the film's musical score, while Abilash PMY handled the photography and Guru Pradeep did the editing.

#Pagalariyaan [3/5] : A good suspense crime thriller.. Two different tracks.. How they collide on a single night..@act_vetri has done his lead role, in his trademark subtle way.. Has done actions well.. #Akshaya makes a good debut..@actor_saideena has acted as a Police… — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 24, 2024

The release of "Pagalariyaan" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this thriller picture.

