    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda meets PM Modi and Amit Shah in Mumbai; shares pictures

    Bollywood actor Govinda met the Prime Minister days after meeting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Prime Minister was in Mumbai for the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda meets PM Modi and Amit Shah in Mumbai; shares pictures RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Govinda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. The actor recently took to Instagram to post a photo of himself shaking hands with the Prime Minister. The meeting took place during the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign in Mumbai. In the photograph, Gvinda was beaming as he greeted Prime Minister Modi. The actor wore a white kurta, whereas Modi was dressed in a cream kurta.

    In the caption of his post, Govinda mentioned that it was an honour to meet PM Modi. “It was an honour to meet Shri Narendra Modi ji, Honourable Prime Minister of India during the campaign in Mumbai. @narendramodi,” he wrote. 

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT, Triptii Dimri IN for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 item song

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

    Govinda’s meeting with the prime minister came days after he met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sharing a picture of their meeting on his Instagram handle, the actor had written, “It was an honor meeting our honorable Minister of Home Affairs of India, respected Amit Shah ji, personally. @amitshahofficial.”

    Also Read: SHOCKING: Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

    For those unfamiliar, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 marked Govinda's return to politics. The actor just joined the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, in Maharashtra. “I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long ‘vanvas’ (exile),” he said as quoted by Business Standard. “Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM,” the actor added.

    Shinde also welcomed Govinda to the party, stating, "Govinda stands for progress." He is pleased by Modi's development policies. He aspires to contribute to the film industry's welfare and prosperity. I am confident he will be the liaison between the government and the film business."

    Govinda initially entered politics in 2004, when he ran for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. The actor won the poll, defeating the BJP's Ram Naik. However, in 2008, the actor opted to leave politics.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

    Govinda has several years of experience in the entertainment sector. He has appeared in various blockbusters, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Hero No. 1 (1997), Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (200), Swarg (1990), and Dulhe Raja (1998), among others.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
