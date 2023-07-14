Padmini Review: Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali's Malayalam film OUT; read THIS before buying tickets

Padmini Twitter Review: The highly anticipated Malayalam film 'Padmini,' featuring Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian, and Vincy Aloshious in leading roles is finally out on the silver screen today.

Due to terrible weather conditions in Kerala and the associated problems experienced by the local population, the film's developers postponed its release until July 14th. Directed by Senna Hegde, well known for his earlier works 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' and '1744 White Alto,' 'Padmini' has a star cast, including Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian, and Vincy Aloshious in leading roles.

Suvin K. Varkey and Prasobh Krishna produced the film through their company Little Big Films. Deepu Pradeep, well known for his screenplay work in 'Kunjiramayanam,' which was also produced by Little Big Films, contributes his writing skills to 'Padmini.' The recently released trailer for 'Padmini' has created quite a stir among moviegoers. The earlier teaser and the beautiful single 'Love You Muthe,' which struck a chord with music enthusiasts, had already pleased audiences.

Padmini's Cast and Crew

Malavika Menon, Atif Salim, Sajin Cherukail, Ganapathy, Anand Manmathan, Seema G. Nair, Gokulan, and James Elia are among the ensemble cast members. The creators claim that 'Padmini' will be a laughter-filled comic spectacular, promising rib-tickling moments. Sachin Warrier provides vocals for the film's songs, which are complemented by Jakes Bijoy's tunes. Tito P. Thangachan wrote the lyrics.

The film's cinematographer is Sriraj Ravindran, while Manu Antony handles the editing. The executive producer is Vineeth Pullutan. Manoj Poonkunnam served as production controller, Arshad Nakoth as art director, Ranjith Manaliparam as makeup artist, Gayatri Kishore as costume designer, and Shijin P. Raj as still photographer.

The team is led by chief associate directors Vishnu Dev and Shankar Lohitakshan, with production executives Unni Poonkunnam and Shinto Irinjalakuda. The film's distribution is handled by Central Pictures Release, while Puppet Media handles marketing design. Vaishakh Vadakkeveed and Jinu Anilkumar are in charge of public relations and digital marketing, while AS Dinesh is the film's producer.

With the long-awaited premiere of "Padmini," moviegoers may finally celebrate. Watch for informative Twitter reviews as fans express their thoughts on this action-packed thriller that promises a riveting cinematic experience.

