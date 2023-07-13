Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans by dropping 1st poster in #AskSRK session

After some fun chit chat with the fans while wrapping up the #AskSRK session, SRK dropped a surprise by unveiling the poster of the film, leaving fans surprised. Since SRK has never done this before in any of his #AskSRK sessions, this gesture was super special for all his fans. SRK unveiled the new cool poster of Jawan, showcasing his intense "bald" look which has become super popular post the Jawan Prevue. This poster further fueled the already rising excitement for the film. Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session on social media is an engaging opportunity for fans to interact with the superstar and witness his witty and intelligent replies. Following the exhilarating release of 'Jawan's' Prevue, fans eagerly awaited SRK's appearance on #AskSRK. Without much delay, the superstar recently held a conversation with his fans in his Characteristic style.

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan's various appearances in the action-packed Prevue of Jawan has generated never seen before buzz.The film’s prevue video garnered 112mn in 24hrs across platforms the biggest ever for any film in Indian cinema. 'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

REACTIONS: Soon after the release of Jawan Prevue, Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, “man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer.… gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk.” In another tweet, he shared the Jawan Prevue and wrote, “tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…” Karan Johar wrote: wrote, “BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can't wait!!! @imsrk.” Kamaal R Khan wrote on Twitter, “Watched trailer of #Jawan! This trailer is proof that film Jawan is going to be huge and 100% full of south style. 80% film will be VFX. Therefore #SRK is looking like a 30 years old Launda. Director #Atlee has made a masala film like he does in south. Film will get 50Cr opening.”

